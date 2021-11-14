-
ConnectionsWe sit down with members of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach. The program helps people leaving Monroe County Jail and state correctional facilities…
On the first day of the New York state legislative session, advocates and some legislators called for limits on solitary confinement in state prisons.They…
COVID-19 continues to affect some area jails, including in Monroe County. The county’s jail dashboard shows 254 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 as…
The Monroe County jail will launch a new treatment program for people with drug addictions, County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Sheriff Todd Baxter…
The Monroe County Jail is adding a new type of drug and alcohol treatment program. The downtown Rochester jail is set to offer medication-assisted…
ConnectionsAdvocates for ending solitary confinement say long-term confinement is a form of torture, and they are pushing for legislative reform. Some correctional…
ConnectionsEvery day, thousands of New York residents stay in jail because they don't have the money for bail. Critics have railed against the system on numerous…
ORISKANY (AP) Authorities say correction officers in upstate New York saved an inmate who was trying to hang himself in a county jail.The Oneida County…