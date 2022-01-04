Around the State

-
Albany's top prosecutor said Tuesday he is dropping a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.
More than 80 agencies statewide signed a letter last month asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to create a Master Plan for Aging, something of a state road map for addressing issues faced by the state’s rapidly aging population.
A Westchester County prosecutor said Tuesday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail.
Northeast governors are outlining plans to distribute COVID-19 tests amid fears of a post-holiday spike in coronavirus cases.
Universal child care has been a lofty ambition for a handful of lawmakers in New York for the past few years, but new legislation introduced Wednesday could be the first step toward realizing that goal.
Top aides in the Cuomo administration were directly involved in the production and marketing of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic-era memoir last year, according to an investigative report released Monday by the state Assembly.
The state Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19. That's according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret report.
The federal cap on state and local tax deductions, approved by Congress four years ago, could be raised from $10,000 each year to $80,000 through legislation narrowly approved Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Travel across the U.S.-Canadian border may be further eased as early as Thursday. That's from Rep. Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) after a meeting Wednesday between members of Congress and a group of Canadian officials led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
There's been another tiny shift in reopening the border between the U.S. and Canada, with the two countries agreeing to restart applications for the NEXUS or FAST passes on the American side.
A program to help people obtain driver's permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online may be rife with cheating, according to a published report.
Hundreds of pages of testimony from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the women who’ve accused him of sexual harassment this year were released Wednesday by…