Shots fired outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins; shooter's motive unknown

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
Maysoon Khan
/
The Associated Press
ALBANY — A man fired a shotgun twice outside a synagogue in Albany on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah, then said “Free Palestine” as he was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured.

Hochul said the shots were fired while there were at least two dozen children at a preschool located at that site. All of the children were released safely to their families after the facilities was locked down for a while.

The episode took place amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza, which faces heightened criticism for the mounting Palestinian death toll.

The shots were fired outside of Temple Israel just before 2 p.m. and a 28-year-old suspect was in custody, said Albany police spokesperson Megan Craft.

“Thankfully there have been no injuries or fatalities,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I have spoken to the Rabbi at Temple Israel and assured her the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs.”

Hochul said she directed the state police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and to increase existing patrols of at-risk sites that were planned for Hanukkah, which begins Thursday evening at sundown.

"Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable,” she said.

A call seeking comment was made to the temple.

An FBI spokesperson said they were aware of the episode and were assisting as necessary.

Susan Watts
/
Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
