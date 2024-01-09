Watch Gov. Hochul gives New York's 2024 State of the State address

Every year the governor of the state of new York presents their vision for what they want to see state government accomplish in the next year.

You can stream Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2024 address here, starting at 1 p.m. The video feed will include analysis by Dave Lombardo and reporters from New York NOW.

Karen DeWitt previewed some of the governor's priorities in a story earlier this week. They include:



Easing the housing crisis

New York's $4.3 billion deficit

Health care costs

You can also watch the 2023 address, which was streamed here.

