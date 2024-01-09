© 2024 WXXI News
Available On Air Stations

Watch Gov. Hochul gives New York's 2024 State of the State address

WXXI News | By WXXI News
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
The governor stands behind a podium decorated in yellow and blue, reading, "New York Swims 2024 State of the State."
Don Pollard
/
Office of Governor Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils NY SWIMS: the New York Statewide Investment in Municipal Swimming, the fourth proposal of her 2024 State of the State.

Every year the governor of the state of new York presents their vision for what they want to see state government accomplish in the next year.

You can stream Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2024 address here, starting at 1 p.m. The video feed will include analysis by Dave Lombardo and reporters from New York NOW.

Karen DeWitt previewed some of the governor's priorities in a story earlier this week. They include:

  • Easing the housing crisis
  • New York's $4.3 billion deficit
  • Health care costs

You can also watch the 2023 address, which was streamed here.
