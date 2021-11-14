-
Norman Jones is old enough to remember the Inner Loop being built more than half a century ago.“I have a clear memory of that machinery,” Jones said.…
-
WXXI reporter James Brown has done a deep dive on the future of Rochester's Inner Loop. City officials hope President Biden's infrastructure plan could…
-
ConnectionsSecretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sparked some debate when he recently said, "There is racism physically built into some of our highways."…
-
A $12 million affordable housing development in downtown Rochester has just been completed.Charlotte Square on the Loop is the first residential…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has recommended that the nonprofit organization PathStone build on the last available part of the Inner Loop redevelopment…
-
Norman Jones says that filling in the entire Inner Loop is a long time coming. Jones is a long time city employee and says he was there for the first…
-
Trillium Health, the Rochester-based organization that focuses on promoting health equity, has received a $20 million state grant to fund the construction…
-
ConnectionsIt has been almost four years since the First Fill Ceremony for the Inner Loop. Significant portions of the Inner Loop East Project have been completed,…
-
You don’t often see groundbreaking ceremonies led by children wearing hard hats, riding in on toy construction vehicles.But that’s exactly how the Strong…
-
When Rochester City Council meets later this month, one of the items they will vote on is accepting money from the state to move ahead with a study that…