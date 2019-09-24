Affordable housing with 'Charlotte Square on the Loop'

A $12 million affordable housing development in downtown Rochester has just been completed.

Charlotte Square on the Loop is the first residential development as part of the city’s Inner Loop East Transformation project.

The new development has 50 affordable apartments. Officials say that most of the apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the 'area median income.'

Theresa Reda is living in one of the new apartments, and notes that she had some tough years, trying to find a place for herself and four daughters.

“I lived in places for a long time, where peace was rare and it brought me to my breaking point. I’m so very grateful for Home Leasing and all those who have made affordable living possible,” Reda said in referring to the developer.

The new Charlotte Square on the Loop also has eight apartments set aside for previously incarcerated individuals who are now in recovery, and moving on from their transitional housing.

Those units are part of Spiritus Christ Prison Outreach, and the program’s executive director, Jim Smith, says this opportunity means a lot for the people he works with.

“I wish that you could see the faces of the men and women as they move into their new apartments; it’s just incredible. It’s easy for most of us, who have always had a nice home to take it for granted, yet for some a home to relax and unwind has not always been theirs, “ Smith said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that “As Rochester’s downtown expands, it is critical that we continue to create new affordable housing to ensure all residents can share in these revitalization efforts.”

The state provided federal and state low-income housing credits and the city of Rochester is putting in $300,000 for the project.