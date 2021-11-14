great lakes

-
The Lake Guardian that was docked at the Port of Rochester for little more than a day set sail Tuesday without fanfare. It’s a working ship, after all,…
Experts with the board that helps regulate Lake Ontario sound cautiously optimistic that shoreline property owners won't face the kinds of flooding…
After pressure from lawmakers and residents of the shoreline, the International Joint Commission is reviewing Lake Ontario regulation Plan 2014.The plan…
The start of the shipping season on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will be delayed by at least 12 days. It’s due to the efforts to try and deal…
The board that helps regulate the level of Lake Ontario says it will continue to have some flexibility in taking steps that may help ease potential…
Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYS Attorney General Letitia James have announced an expanded lawsuit against the International Joint Commission, for “failing…
The amount of water that officials on the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board are releasing from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some changes this week to his plan to build back the southern shore of Lake Ontario.The state's Resiliency and Economic…
Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich will have a new role in overseeing Lake Ontario.Earlier this year, the International Joint Commission decided to add two…
Despite reduced outflows, water levels on Lake Ontario continue to decline. A report Friday from the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board…