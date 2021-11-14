-
The amount of water that officials on the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board are releasing from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence...
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will be suing the International Joint Commission for failing to properly manage water levels on Lake…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some changes this week to his plan to build back the southern shore of Lake Ontario.The state's Resiliency and Economic…
-
We’re joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo for a conversation about efforts to remediate flooding on Lake Ontario. Last month, the governor announced $300…
-
As Lake Ontario lingers at record highs, public outcry against the group that manages lake levels continues to rise.Barbara Hasenauer lives on Edgemere…
-
People with property along the shores of Lake Ontario can now see how they might be affected by flooding in the future.A new tool developed by a New York…
-
People who live along the south shore of Lake Ontario are still contending with flooding threats, particularly when the wind comes from a northerly…
-
Around Sodus Point you can already see the effects of high water levels. Take Arney’s Marina on the bay -- their service dock is underwater, and a pump…
-
Water is being let out of Lake Ontario at record rates, but it’s doing little to relieve high water on the south shore, in New York. Last year, flooding…