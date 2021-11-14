entrepreneurship

-
If they’re successful they can create jobs, serve as an answer to unmet needs in the market and bring about social change. In cities, they’re also a key…
-
The City of Rochester is in the midst of a transformation and one demographic could be a game-changer in reshaping the regional economy. The story of the…
-
Randy Gorbman reports on JCPenney's and Macy's announcement that they'll be closing stores and whether any Rochester-area stores will be shutting their…
-
ConnectionsRochester native Marcus Hill was a model of success: a high school graduate, an Army veteran. But, some bad decisions led to a 17 year prison sentence for…
-
Both Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Barack Obama talked about connectivity and access to broadband in their addresses this week. We’ll talk with Doug…
-
In this hour, we join some school-age local business entrepreneurs who’ve been part of the RochesterWorks! Summer Youth Employment Program, a partnership…
-
If you've ever want to quit your job and open a bed-and-breakfast, or if you've ever enjoyed staying at a B&B, this show is for you. What does it take to…
-
For the first part of the hour, we talk about climate change with Dale Jamison, professor at NYU and author of Reason in a Dark Time.Then, a discussion on…