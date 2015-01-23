© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Innovation Friday - Access to Broadband, Older Entrepreneurs

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 23, 2015 at 4:54 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Both Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Barack Obama talked about connectivity and access to broadband in their addresses this week. We’ll talk with Doug Brake who gets paid to think about this stuff for the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation.

Then, we’ll catch up with Kara Miller from our sister program Innovation Hub who’s been looking into the latest innovations in seafood production and also, about the value of OLDER entrepreneurs.

Finally, Michelle Faust will join us briefly to preview the local screening/forum on poverty that she’s hosting at the Little Theatre on Monday

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
