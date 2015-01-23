Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Innovation Friday - Access to Broadband, Older Entrepreneurs
Both Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Barack Obama talked about connectivity and access to broadband in their addresses this week. We’ll talk with Doug Brake who gets paid to think about this stuff for the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation.
Then, we’ll catch up with Kara Miller from our sister program Innovation Hub who’s been looking into the latest innovations in seafood production and also, about the value of OLDER entrepreneurs.
Finally, Michelle Faust will join us briefly to preview the local screening/forum on poverty that she’s hosting at the Little Theatre on Monday.