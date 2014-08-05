Connections: Want To Open a Bed & Breakfast?

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 5, 2014
If you've ever want to quit your job and open a bed-and-breakfast, or if you've ever enjoyed staying at a B&B, this show is for you. What does it take to open one? How is the competition? What are the pleasures and pains? Our panel explains it all:

Ginny Turner, Steamboat Castle B&B
Susan Alvarez, Edward Harris House
Todd and Dani Eichas, New Vines B&B

