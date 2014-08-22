© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - Young Entrepreneurs; Smart Energy Grids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 22, 2014 at 3:46 PM EDT
Connections_Innovation_Friday.jpg

In this hour, we join some school-age local business entrepreneurs who’ve been part of the RochesterWorks! Summer Youth Employment Program, a partnership between the City of Rochester/Summer of Opportunity program and Action for a Better Community.  They took part in a business competition, similar to the TV show "Shark Tank". We talk with judges from the competition, Viet Ngyuen and Lattrell Liptrott of Phu Concepts, and young entrepreneur Malquam Duyton.

Then we round out the program,  with a look at how the internet and access to data about energy could help consumer and businesses save money and support renewable energy strategies. We chat with Ingrid Akerlind, a fellow at the Clean Energy Program of Third Way about this topic.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
