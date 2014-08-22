Connections: Innovation Friday - Young Entrepreneurs; Smart Energy Grids

In this hour, we join some school-age local business entrepreneurs who’ve been part of the RochesterWorks! Summer Youth Employment Program, a partnership between the City of Rochester/Summer of Opportunity program and Action for a Better Community. They took part in a business competition, similar to the TV show "Shark Tank". We talk with judges from the competition, Viet Ngyuen and Lattrell Liptrott of Phu Concepts, and young entrepreneur Malquam Duyton.

Then we round out the program, with a look at how the internet and access to data about energy could help consumer and businesses save money and support renewable energy strategies. We chat with Ingrid Akerlind, a fellow at the Clean Energy Program of Third Way about this topic.