Local NYS Senate Winners in Contested Races:55th District - Ted O'Brien (D, WF)61st District - Michael Ranzenhofer (R,C, I)Local NYS Assembly Winners in…
Play Election 2012 bingo with our friends at WNYC. See if you get five-in-a-row this year.
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport), has regained her double digit lead over challenger Maggie Brooks (R-Webster) according to the latest poll…
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate between candidates for the 25th Congressional District: Louise Slaughter (D,WF)Maggie Brooks…
Governor Cuomo is not running for office this year- but his face and name are still appearing in election mailers in many New York homes. That’s because…
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport) and Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks (R-Webster) face-off in our Voice of the Voter debate tonight,…
UPDATE: Due to ticket demand, the rally has been moved to the Main Street Armory in Rochester.Former President Bill Clinton will be in Rochester on Friday…
Governor Cuomo will be on Long Island tonight for the second Presidential debate, and will offer his opinions afterward of how things went. Cuomo, who…
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Hochul debates the issues with her Republican challenger Chris Collins in a televised event later tonight.WNED-TV in…
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter has a slim lead over Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks in the 25th Congressional District race, ahead of their Voice of…