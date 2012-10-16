© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bill Clinton Headlines Rally for Slaughter and Hochul

WXXI News
Published October 16, 2012 at 3:36 PM EDT
UPDATE: Due to ticket demand, the rally has been moved to the Main Street Armory in Rochester.

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Rochester on  Friday afternoon to rally support for Representatives Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport) and Kathy Hochul (D-Amherst), as both incumbents are in close races according to recent Siena polls.

Friday's rally will be held at the Main Street Armory from 4-6 p.m. After the rally, Slaughter will take part in a Voice of the Voter debate with Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks (R-Webster), as both vie for the newly redrawn 25th district seat that covers most of Monroe County. The debate can be seen on WXXI-TV/HD, and heard on WXXI AM 1370 starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Hochul debates with former Erie County Executive Chris Collins (R-Clarence) tonight in Buffalo as they battle for the 27th district seat that covers the rural areas between Rochester and Buffalo. That debate can be heard live on WXXI AM 1370 tonight at 7 p.m., with a delayed TV airing at 8 p.m. on WXXI-TV/HD.

