Poll: Slaughter slightly ahead of Brooks in 25th Congressional District race

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter has a slim lead over Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks in the 25th Congressional District race, ahead of their Voice of the Voter debate on Friday night.

According to the latest Voice of the Voter poll conducted by Siena College Research Institute, the incumbent Democrat leads her Republican challenger by 5 points, 49 percent to 44 percent. The telephone poll of 800 likely voters has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Slaughter has a 26-point advantage among city voters, while Brooks enjoys the same advantage in the rest of the county.

Slaughter and Brooks will take part in a Voice of the Voter debate live on WXXI-TV/HD and WXXI AM 1370 Friday night at 8 p.m.

The same Voice of the Voter poll shows President Barack Obama leading his Republican challenger Mitt Romney 52 percent to 39 percent. While both candidates are tied among voters outside of the city of Rochester with 45 percent, Obama has a sizeable lead among city voters, 75 percent to 19 percent.

Voice of the Voter is a partnership between WXXI, 13WHAM-TV, WKDX, and the Democrat and Chronicle. Voice of the Voter is supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Siena College Research Institute conducted the poll between October 7 and 11.