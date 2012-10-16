Cuomo to Offer Comments at Presidential Debate on Long Island

Governor Cuomo will be on Long Island tonight for the second Presidential debate, and will offer his opinions afterward of how things went.

Cuomo, who normally shuns the national spotlight, is making a rare campaign related appearance for President Obama, watching the debate at Hofstra University and , in his words “cheering the President on”. Afterward, he’ll provide commentary in the spin room.

The governor has some advice for Mr. Obama, who was widely perceived as losing the first debate.

“Win,” Cuomo said.

Specifically, Cuomo says he believes the President will “correct” the perception that he was not “engaged” or “expressive “ in the October 3rd match up with opponent Mitt Romney.

The governor says the town hall style event is different from the more formal set up of the first debate, and so it will be hard to compare performances. Cuomo says he also reserves the right to see how the President does first, before he offers comments.