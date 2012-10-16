© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo to Offer Comments at Presidential Debate on Long Island

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 16, 2012 at 3:02 PM EDT
2-1cuomo_0.jpg

Governor Cuomo will be on Long Island tonight for the second Presidential debate, and will offer his opinions afterward of how things went.  

Cuomo, who normally shuns the national spotlight, is making a rare campaign related appearance for President Obama, watching the debate at Hofstra University and , in his words “cheering the President on”. Afterward, he’ll  provide commentary in the spin room.

The governor has some advice for Mr. Obama, who was widely perceived as losing the first debate.

“Win,” Cuomo said.

Specifically, Cuomo says he believes the President will “correct” the perception that he was not “engaged” or “expressive “ in the October 3rd  match up with opponent Mitt Romney.

The governor says the town hall style event is different from the more formal set up of the first debate, and so it will be hard to compare performances.  Cuomo says he also reserves the right to see how the President does first, before he offers comments.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
