ConnectionsAccording to a new report for the Council on Criminal Justice, during lockdowns, rates of domestic violence rose by an average of about eight percent in…
In a year when New York state faces a $15 billion budget deficit and a greater demand for basic services, advocates for survivors of domestic violence say…
New York state has a free program that protects the location information of domestic violence survivors.It’s called the Address Confidentiality Program,…
ConnectionsLocal organizations that help survivors of domestic violence say they've seen an increase in calls for service since the pandemic began. Staff members at…
Two organizations that have collaborated for several years have now announced a formal partnership to strengthen the ways this community responds to…
City of Rochester employees seeking to escape domestic violence would get paid leave under legislation approved Tuesday by City Council.City Council…
With reports of domestic violence in New York state up 30% in April compared to a year ago, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, there are new ways to…
The coronavirus pandemic is having an effect on the number of calls made to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Hotline staff report that a growing…
Calls to Willow’s domestic violence hotline spiked on Friday and again on Monday. Over 40 calls came in Monday. That’s more than double the usual…
ConnectionsWillow Domestic Violence Center is marking 40 years of serving local families. We're joined by representatives from the Center who discuss Willow's and…