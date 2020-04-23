Monroe County to open county golf courses on Friday

Monroe County is reopening the county’s golf courses, with restrictions as outlined by the executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus. Some private courses have also reopened with similar restrictions.

County Executive Adam Bello and Department of Parks Director Patrick Meredith on Thursday announced that the county’s golf courses at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville parks will open on Friday.

“Fresh air and exercise are important while we are all staying safe at home and limiting our non-essential trips,” said Bello. “There will be some operational changes at the courses to help ensure that people who choose to play golf remain safe. And I ask that anyone who does choose to enjoy one of our beautiful golf courses continue to remain at least six feet away from other players and follow the state mandate to wear a face covering or mask any time they are not able to practice safe social distancing.”

The courses will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

New restrictions will be in place when the courses resume operation, including:

There will be no access to any club facilities including club houses, restrooms, pro shops, locker rooms, or phones. Services including lessons, driving ranges, rental clubs, merchandise sales and food and beverage will not be available.

Portable toilets will be available.

Golf carts and pull carts will not be available for rental. Players may bring their own pull cart or carry their own bag.

All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times. Additionally, they may not share equipment. Security staff will monitor play to ensure compliance.

All players must pre-pay online for their tee times.