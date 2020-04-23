© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Monroe County to open county golf courses on Friday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT
durand_eastman_golf_course_county.jpg
monroecountyparks.com
/
Durand Eastman Golf Course

Monroe County is reopening the county’s golf courses, with restrictions as outlined by the executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus.  Some private courses have also reopened with similar restrictions.

County Executive Adam Bello and Department of Parks Director Patrick Meredith on Thursday announced that the county’s golf courses at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville parks will open on Friday.

“Fresh air and exercise are important while we are all staying safe at home and limiting our non-essential trips,” said Bello. “There will be some operational changes at the courses to help ensure that people who choose to play golf remain safe. And I ask that anyone who does choose to enjoy one of our beautiful golf courses continue to remain at least six feet away from other players and follow the state mandate to wear a face covering or mask any time they are not able to practice safe social distancing.”

The courses will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

New restrictions will be in place when the courses resume operation, including:

There will be no access to any club facilities including club houses, restrooms, pro shops, locker rooms, or phones. Services including lessons, driving ranges, rental clubs, merchandise sales and food and beverage will not be available.

Portable toilets will be available.

Golf carts and pull carts will not be available for rental. Players may bring their own pull cart or carry their own bag.

All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times. Additionally, they may not share equipment. Security staff will monitor play to ensure compliance.

All players must pre-pay online for their tee times.

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe CountyCoronavirus1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman