Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WXXI's Election Night 2016 Coverage
WXXI partners with NPR and PBS to bring you coverage of the 2016 election on Tuesday, November 8. We'll have coverage on TV, radio, and online, here's where you can follow all the results and analysis:
- TV: WXXI-TV starting at 7 p.m.
- Radio: WXXI-AM 1370 starting at 8 p.m.
- Live streaming video: WXXINews.org starting at 8 p.m.
- Live streaming audio: Click the play button at the top of the page, or use our mobile apps for iOS and Android starting at 8 p.m.
- Live blog: Our live-blog with results and tweets from our reporters in the field will be on WXXINews.org.
- Social media: Follow WXXI News on Twitter (or our list of reporters) and Facebook for results and stories.