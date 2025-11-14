© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Lessons from Ken Burns' new series, "The American Revolution"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:39 PM EST
WXXI News

A highly anticipated documentary series launches on PBS this weekend.

Ken Burns' "The American Revolution: An Intimate History" is a six-part series about the men and women who fought and lived through the war for America's independence.

This hour, we're joined by filmmaker David Schmidt and local history professors to preview the series and to discuss what we can learn — and what we get wrong — about the Revolutionary War.

Our guests:

