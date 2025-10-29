SNAP cuts loom for millions

WXXI News

“The well has run dry,” says the USDA. If the government shutdown continues into November 1, some 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP will not receive their benefits.

As reported by WXXI's Jeremy Moule, that number includes more than 104,000 people in Monroe County.

This hour, we discuss the future of food assistance payments — from possible short-term relief, to new work requirements, and more.

