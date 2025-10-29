© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

SNAP cuts loom for millions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey shirt, jeans and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a woman back left has long dark hair and is wearing a beige jacket; a man back right has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a blue fleece jacket over a maroon shirt.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Debbie Evans, (background) Julia Tedesco and Mitch Gruber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 29, 2025
WXXI News

“The well has run dry,” says the USDA. If the government shutdown continues into November 1, some 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP will not receive their benefits.

As reported by WXXI's Jeremy Moule, that number includes more than 104,000 people in Monroe County.

This hour, we discuss the future of food assistance payments — from possible short-term relief, to new work requirements, and more.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams