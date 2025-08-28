© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Ithaca is more than gorges

By Racquel Stephen,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT

We’re continuing our summer tour of the Finger Lakes with a stop in Ithaca, a city where natural wonder meets vibrant culture.

Nestled at the southern tip of Cayuga Lake, Ithaca is home to more than 100 waterfalls, two major universities, and a rich history that has shaped its creative spirit.

We’ll explore its gorges and wineries, its stories and legends, and why this small city makes such a big impression.

Our guests:

  • Jose Molina, travel show host and filmmaker
  • Peggy Coleman, president, Tompkins Chamber
  • Carol Kammen, Tompkins County historian

