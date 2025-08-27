© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is back with hundreds of performances across theater, music, dance, and more. But beyond the spectacle, why are audiences drawn to experimental art, and what drives artists to take creative risks?

We explore Rochester Fringe as part of a global movement that gives performers a platform to experiment, connect, and rebel against the algorithm.

Our guests:

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer.
Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
