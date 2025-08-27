Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art
1 of 2 — (foreground)Cat D. Olson, (background)Jefferson Svengsouk and Erica Fee with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
(foreground)Cat D. Olson, (background)Jefferson Svengsouk and Erica Fee with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, August 27, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Martin Dockery
Martin Dockery
Provided
The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is back with hundreds of performances across theater, music, dance, and more. But beyond the spectacle, why are audiences drawn to experimental art, and what drives artists to take creative risks?
We explore Rochester Fringe as part of a global movement that gives performers a platform to experiment, connect, and rebel against the algorithm.
Our guests:
- Erica Fee, CEO of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival
- Martin Dockery, writer/performer of "1 SMALL LIE"
- Cat D. Olson, director of dance theater company CAT + THE COYOTE
- Dr. Jefferson Svengsouk, musician in Cobbs Hill Consort