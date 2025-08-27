Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is back with hundreds of performances across theater, music, dance, and more. But beyond the spectacle, why are audiences drawn to experimental art, and what drives artists to take creative risks?

We explore Rochester Fringe as part of a global movement that gives performers a platform to experiment, connect, and rebel against the algorithm.

Our guests:

