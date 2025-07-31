© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Exploring Geneva

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a white polo shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes; a woman front right has short blonde hair and is wearing a black and tan dress with leopard print knee-high boots; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt over a bright blue t-shirt; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing a light grey sweater.
1 of 6  — (foreground) Steve Valentino, (background) Jessica VanDeMar and Jan Regan with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
(foreground) Steve Valentino, (background) Jessica VanDeMar and Jan Regan with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Thursday, July 31, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A woman with short curly hair is wearing a red skirt, black sweater and colorful scarf while standing in a hallway.
2 of 6  — Susie Monaghan
Susie Monaghan
NEIL SJOBLOM / Provided
A person runs on a bridge over a lake at sunset.
3 of 6  — Bridge_JANREGAN.jpg
Bridge in Geneva
Jan Regan / Provided
Many boats are sailing on Seneca Lake.
4 of 6  — Boats_JANREGAN.jpg
Boats on Seneca Lake
Jan Regan / Provided
Many vines of grapes are surrounded by buckets filled with purple grapes.
5 of 6  — Vineyard_JANREGAN.jpg
Vineyard in Geneva
Jan Regan / Provided
Three connected row houses sit by a road where a yellow jeep is parked
6 of 6  — Rowhouse_JANREGAN.jpg
Row houses in Geneva
Jan Regan / Provided
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

We continue our summer series highlighting communities across the Finger Lakes region.

Seneca Lake is the deepest of the Finger Lakes and one of the most well-known, both for its natural features and for the communities along its shores. And at its northern tip: Geneva.

Geneva has deep Indigenous and agricultural roots, a complex history, and a diverse range of identities today. It's been called the “Lake Trout Capital of the World,” and is also known for its arts scene, culinary offerings, and sustainability efforts.

Our guests:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
