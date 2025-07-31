Exploring Geneva

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

We continue our summer series highlighting communities across the Finger Lakes region.

Seneca Lake is the deepest of the Finger Lakes and one of the most well-known, both for its natural features and for the communities along its shores. And at its northern tip: Geneva.

Geneva has deep Indigenous and agricultural roots, a complex history, and a diverse range of identities today. It's been called the “Lake Trout Capital of the World,” and is also known for its arts scene, culinary offerings, and sustainability efforts.

Our guests:

