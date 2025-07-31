Exploring Geneva
We continue our summer series highlighting communities across the Finger Lakes region.
Seneca Lake is the deepest of the Finger Lakes and one of the most well-known, both for its natural features and for the communities along its shores. And at its northern tip: Geneva.
Geneva has deep Indigenous and agricultural roots, a complex history, and a diverse range of identities today. It's been called the “Lake Trout Capital of the World,” and is also known for its arts scene, culinary offerings, and sustainability efforts.
Our guests:
- Susie Monaghan, executive director of Smith Center for the Arts
- Jan Regan, photographer, board member of Geneva Industrial Development Agency and president of ReUse Systems, Inc.
- Steve Valentino, mayor of Geneva
- Jessica VanDeMar, marketing director for Visit Finger Lakes