Maplewood Park shooting one year later
One year ago, families gathered for a summer barbecue in Maplewood Park. It was a moment meant for joy and connection that turned into tragedy.
More than 40 shots rang out. Five people were wounded. Two people were killed: 25-year-old Tyasia Manning, and 34-year-old Phylicia Council.
The incident left the community reeling. This hour, we reflect on what happened, what it means, and where we are now.
Our guests:
- Alex Council, father of Phylicia Council
- Keyvo Owens, CERV coordinator at Rise Up Rochester, Inc.
- Laquita Roundheart, mother of Tyasia Manning
- Chiara Smith, MHR program officer of Racial Health Equity at Greater Rochester Health Foundation