Maplewood Park shooting one year later

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

One year ago, families gathered for a summer barbecue in Maplewood Park. It was a moment meant for joy and connection that turned into tragedy.

More than 40 shots rang out. Five people were wounded. Two people were killed: 25-year-old Tyasia Manning, and 34-year-old Phylicia Council.

The incident left the community reeling. This hour, we reflect on what happened, what it means, and where we are now.

Our guests:

