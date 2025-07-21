Funding cuts to public media

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

We discuss what’s next for public media.

Congress has zeroed out funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This means less support for public radio, TV and digital media across the country.

We discuss what the rescission means for WXXI. WXXI president and CEO Chris Hastings has said the funding cut is serious but has also asserted “we’re not going anywhere.”

Chris joins host Racquel Stephen to discuss the future and to hear your questions and comments.

