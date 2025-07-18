Chevalier and 'The Anonymous Lover'

Julie Williams / WXXI News Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

This summer, Finger Lakes Opera and Garth Fagan Dance are bringing a rarely heard 18th century opera to the stage in Rochester.

"The Anonymous Lover" was composed by Joseph Bologne, a Black composer, violinist, and fencer known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

Guest host Mona Seghatolaslami and her guests explore the opera’s surprising history, how this production blends Afro-Caribbean and French court styles, and what it says about FLO’s evolution.

