Chevalier and 'The Anonymous Lover'
This summer, Finger Lakes Opera and Garth Fagan Dance are bringing a rarely heard 18th century opera to the stage in Rochester.
"The Anonymous Lover" was composed by Joseph Bologne, a Black composer, violinist, and fencer known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges.
Guest host Mona Seghatolaslami and her guests explore the opera’s surprising history, how this production blends Afro-Caribbean and French court styles, and what it says about FLO’s evolution.
Our guests for the hour:
- Stephanie Havey, artistic director of Finger Lakes Opera
- Elizabeth Long, executive director of Finger Lakes Opera
- Norwood “PJ” Pennewell, artistic director for Garth Fagan Dance
- Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, tenor