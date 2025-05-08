© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:08 PM EDT
A smiling woman with chin-length curly red hair wearing headphones, glasses, a blue sleeveless dress, and a button that says "Mary Lupien, Democrat for Mayor"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Mary Lupien on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 8, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester Mayor.

Lupien is a current member of Rochester City Council whose priorities for office include guaranteed basic income, access to safe and affordable housing, community responder programs, and funding for youth programs. She joins us in the studio to discuss her background and her platform, and she answers our questions and yours.

In studio:

*Notes:

  • You can listen to our discussion with mayoral candidate Shashi Sinha here.
  • Incumbent candidate Malik Evans is scheduled to join us on Wednesday, May 14 at noon.

