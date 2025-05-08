WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester Mayor.

Lupien is a current member of Rochester City Council whose priorities for office include guaranteed basic income, access to safe and affordable housing, community responder programs, and funding for youth programs. She joins us in the studio to discuss her background and her platform, and she answers our questions and yours.

In studio:



Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

*Notes:

