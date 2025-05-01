© 2025 WXXI News
Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Shashi Sinha on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 1, 2025
We begin our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor.

Sinha is an IT executive, real estate investor, and first-time candidate whose priorities for office include lowering taxes and increasing the availability of housing. Earlier this year, he told WXXI's Gino Fanelli, "I'm living a happy life; beside my family, nobody knows me. But if that kind of individual, average people like me don't stand up, who will?”

Sinha joins us in the studio to discuss his background and his platform, and he answers our questions and yours.

In studio:

