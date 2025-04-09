© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 9, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
WXXI News

"The houses, offices and businesses that might one day populate what is today the Inner Loop highway could tap into a massive geothermal field rivaling the largest systems of its type in New York." That's according to reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli.

Geothermal energy uses heat from the earth's crust as a source of heating and cooling; it's more climate-friendly than fossil fuels. Rochester City Council has approved funding to study the potential project.

This hour, we talk through what the work would entail, the costs and benefits, and — if approved — what the project would mean for developing the area.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Julie Williams
