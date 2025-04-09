How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area
"The houses, offices and businesses that might one day populate what is today the Inner Loop highway could tap into a massive geothermal field rivaling the largest systems of its type in New York." That's according to reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli.
Geothermal energy uses heat from the earth's crust as a source of heating and cooling; it's more climate-friendly than fossil fuels. Rochester City Council has approved funding to study the potential project.
This hour, we talk through what the work would entail, the costs and benefits, and — if approved — what the project would mean for developing the area.
Our guests:
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council
- John M. Duchesneau, general manager of Rochester District Heating Cooperative
- Ryan Macauley, chief financial officer for Rochester District Heating Cooperative
- Bill Coe, vice president of EMCOR Services Betlem