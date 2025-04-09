How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area

WXXI News

"The houses, offices and businesses that might one day populate what is today the Inner Loop highway could tap into a massive geothermal field rivaling the largest systems of its type in New York." That's according to reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli.

Geothermal energy uses heat from the earth's crust as a source of heating and cooling; it's more climate-friendly than fossil fuels. Rochester City Council has approved funding to study the potential project.

This hour, we talk through what the work would entail, the costs and benefits, and — if approved — what the project would mean for developing the area.

Our guests:

