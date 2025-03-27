Celebrating WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman's career

WXXI News

WXXI's "quintessential newsman" is retiring. Randy Gorbman has served as the director of news and public affairs for 12 years, and on Friday, he will sign off for the last time (at least in his full-time role).

Randy is an award-winning journalist, who in recent days, has received the key to the City of Rochester and a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Despite his many accolades, colleagues and listeners alike know him as a down-to-earth, kind-hearted person whose passion for journalism is rivaled only by that of his passion for NASCAR. The staff at WXXI affectionally call him the G.O.A.T.

This hour, we sit down with Randy to discuss his nearly 50 years in radio journalism, how he's covered some of the heaviest stories in half a century of news, what it means to navigate an ever-changing industry, and how his talent and dedication have shaped the WXXI newsroom.

Our guests:

