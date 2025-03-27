© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Celebrating WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman's career

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a light grey sweater over a white button-down shirt; a man at left is wearing glasses, jeans and a blue and white plaid button-down shirt and holding a black t-shirt with a picture of a man.
1 of 14  — Randy Gorbman on "Connections"
Randy Gorbman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on March 27, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling man wearing a black blazer, grey button-down shirt and rainbow striped tie and pocket square.
2 of 14  — Joe Lomonaco.jfif
Joe Lomonaco
Provided
A smiling man has short dark hair, a grey beard and is wearing a blue blazer and a red, green, blue and white plaid button-down shirt.
3 of 14  — Juan Vazquez.jpg
Juan Vazquez
Provided
A smiling man with short grey hair is outside.
4 of 14  — Image (55).jpg
Chet Walker
Provided
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman. After a 47-career covering stories big and small, Gorbman is retiring on March 28, 2025.
5 of 14  — Randy pictures for web/Gorbman_Randy_697--0010 2.jpg
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman. After a 47-career covering stories big and small, Gorbman is retiring on March 28, 2025.
John Schlia
Before Randy Gorbman came to WXXI to serve as news director, he worked at WHAM for several years. Clockwise, from top left, are Gorbman, Shari Voorhees-Vincent, Glenn Lambertz, Susan Ashline and Brendan O'Riordan, all former members of the WHAM Radio news team.
6 of 14  — Randy pictures for web/Randy and WHAM crew.png
Before Randy Gorbman came to WXXI to serve as news director, he worked at WHAM for several years. Clockwise, from top left, are Gorbman, Shari Voorhees-Vincent, Glenn Lambertz, Susan Ashline and Brendan O'Riordan, all former members of the WHAM Radio news team.
Provided
Randy Gorbman as a undergrad student at Syracuse University. He's seen here at the college radio station, WAER.
7 of 14  — Randy pictures for web/randy college 2.jpg
Randy Gorbman as a undergrad student at Syracuse University. He's seen here at the college radio station, WAER.
Provided
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman interviews a young visitor during one of the station's open house events.
8 of 14  — Randy pictures for web/Randy at open house interviewing girl.png
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman interviews a young visitor during one of the station's open house events.
WXXI
Being on two phones at once isn't necessarily unusual for WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman, seen here in his office.
9 of 14  — Randy pictures for web/Randy-two phones --credit NoelleEvans.jpg
Being on two phones at once isn't necessarily unusual for WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman, seen here in his office.
Noelle E.C. Evans / WXXI News
Two smiling men are holding a plaque.
10 of 14  — Randy and Malik.jfif
Randy Gorbman and Malik Evans
Jon Haliniak
Two smiling men are holding a plaque.
11 of 14  — Randy and Morelle.jpg
Randy Gorbman and Joe Morelle
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A large group of people wearing a black t-shirt with a photo of a man on it are standing or kneeling.
12 of 14  — GOAT Shirts 1.jfif
Randy Gorbman at his retirement party
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A large group of people are showing the back of their black t-shirts that have a photo of a man.
13 of 14  — GOAT Shirts 2.png
Randy Gorbman looks at the GOAT t-shirts worn by staff
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A cake with white frosting, sprinkles and a photo of a man says "Happy Retirement Randy"
14 of 14  — Randy Cake.jfif
Randy Gorbman's retirement party cake
Denise Young / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

WXXI's "quintessential newsman" is retiring. Randy Gorbman has served as the director of news and public affairs for 12 years, and on Friday, he will sign off for the last time (at least in his full-time role).

Randy is an award-winning journalist, who in recent days, has received the key to the City of Rochester and a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Despite his many accolades, colleagues and listeners alike know him as a down-to-earth, kind-hearted person whose passion for journalism is rivaled only by that of his passion for NASCAR. The staff at WXXI affectionally call him the G.O.A.T.

This hour, we sit down with Randy to discuss his nearly 50 years in radio journalism, how he's covered some of the heaviest stories in half a century of news, what it means to navigate an ever-changing industry, and how his talent and dedication have shaped the WXXI newsroom.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams