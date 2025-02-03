© 2025 WXXI News
CITY Magazine's first-ever wellness issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left in foreground has long red hair and is wearing a red shirt; a woman at right in foreground has long brown hair, is wearing a pink sweater and pink pants and holding a coffee mug; a man at left in background has a dark beard and is wearing a baseball cap and a beige shirt; a woman at right in background has dark hair and is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, a white, blue and black tie and jeans.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Veronica Volk, (background) Roberto Felipe Lagares and Catt Hsu on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 3, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We explore the latest edition of CITY Magazine — the first-ever wellness issue.

The CITY team went beyond the buzzy stereotypes to look at not only physical, but spiritual, financial, and cultural wellness.

It’s also one of CITY's newsier issues, with an investigative piece on the Hungerford Building and a look at the future of Rochester's oldest church.

We discus it all with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
