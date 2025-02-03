CITY Magazine's first-ever wellness issue
We explore the latest edition of CITY Magazine — the first-ever wellness issue.
The CITY team went beyond the buzzy stereotypes to look at not only physical, but spiritual, financial, and cultural wellness.
It’s also one of CITY's newsier issues, with an investigative piece on the Hungerford Building and a look at the future of Rochester's oldest church.
We discus it all with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
- Roberto Felipe Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Catt Hsu, owner of Happy Gut Sanctuary
- Joe Morrell, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine and director of marketing for the Swan Family of Restaurants
- Veronica Volk, senior editor and producer for WXXI News