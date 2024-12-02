Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?
Emily Hessney Lynch and Scott Fybush on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 2, 2024
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.
Social media platform Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter, or X. And since Election Day, Bluesky has added roughly 10 million new users.
It's one of the most popular apps in the app store. It's still dwarfed by X, but is Bluesky a viable competitor? Critics say it's a left-leaning version of Truth Social. Many conservatives are staying away.
Is it a bubble? Does that matter? Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?
Our guests discuss it:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
- Emily Hessney Lynch, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital and adjunct professor of English and communication at Nazareth College
- Scott Fybush, media consultant