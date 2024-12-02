© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short wavy purple and brown hair and is wearing a green plaid shirt; a man at center is bald and is wearing glasses and a light blue polo shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark blue plaid button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Emily Hessney Lynch and Scott Fybush on Connections.jpg
Emily Hessney Lynch and Scott Fybush on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 2, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart. She has shoulder-length red hair and is wearing gold earrings, a blue blazer, and a white top.
2 of 2
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.
Provided photo
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Social media platform Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter, or X. And since Election Day, Bluesky has added roughly 10 million new users.

It's one of the most popular apps in the app store. It's still dwarfed by X, but is Bluesky a viable competitor? Critics say it's a left-leaning version of Truth Social. Many conservatives are staying away.

Is it a bubble? Does that matter? Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams