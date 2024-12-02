WXXI News

Social media platform Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter, or X. And since Election Day, Bluesky has added roughly 10 million new users.

It's one of the most popular apps in the app store. It's still dwarfed by X, but is Bluesky a viable competitor? Critics say it's a left-leaning version of Truth Social. Many conservatives are staying away.

Is it a bubble? Does that matter? Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?

Our guests discuss it:

