Rochester Reads 2024: Author Xochitl Gonzalez and “Olga Dies Dreaming”
1 of 2 — Xóchitl headshot.jpg
Xochitl Gonzalez
Provided
2 of 2 — Angelique Stevens and Chris Fanning on Connections.jfif
Angelique Stevens and Chris Fanning on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 14, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
The annual Rochester Reads program is back.
The book for this year’s citywide tradition is “Olga Dies Dreaming” by author Xochitl Gonzalez. It’s a novel about the storms we navigate – from weather to family strife to political corruption and more.
We talk with the author about her work, and the team at Writers & Book about his year’s Rochester Reads events.
Our guests:
- Xochitl Gonzalez, author of “Olga Dies Dreaming”
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
- Angelique Stevens, writer and member of the Artistic Advisory Committee for Writers & Books