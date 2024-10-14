© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Rochester Reads 2024: Author Xochitl Gonzalez and “Olga Dies Dreaming”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT
A smiling woman with shoulder-length curly brown hair, wearing glasses, a gold necklace, and a green top
1 of 2  — Xóchitl headshot.jpg
Xochitl Gonzalez
Provided
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman back left has long dark hair and is wearing headphones, yellow earrings, a blue blazer, and a white top; a man back center has short dark hair and a dark mustache and beard and is wearing headphones and a blue and white plaid button-down shirt; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie under a blue plaid blazer, jeans, and sneakers. He is holding an orange book with the title "Olga Dies Dreaming"
2 of 2  — Angelique Stevens and Chris Fanning on Connections.jfif
Angelique Stevens and Chris Fanning on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 14, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The annual Rochester Reads program is back.

The book for this year’s citywide tradition is “Olga Dies Dreaming” by author Xochitl Gonzalez. It’s a novel about the storms we navigate – from weather to family strife to political corruption and more.

We talk with the author about her work, and the team at Writers & Book about his year’s Rochester Reads events.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack