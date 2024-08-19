© 2024 WXXI News
The state of homelessness in Rochester

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Janelle Duda-Banwar and Patrick Hanna, (background) Andy Carey and Rev. Tedd Pullano with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 19, 2024
John Schlia
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

Rochester continues to have a problem with homelessness.

We discuss the scope of the problem, the cost of homelessness, different solutions, and what can be done. WXXI's Gino Fanelli guest hosts this hour.

In studio:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Julie Williams
