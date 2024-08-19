The state of homelessness in Rochester
Rochester continues to have a problem with homelessness.
We discuss the scope of the problem, the cost of homelessness, different solutions, and what can be done. WXXI's Gino Fanelli guest hosts this hour.
In studio:
- Andy Carey, social worker with MC Collaborative
- Janelle Duda-Banwar, Ph.D., MSW, founder and director of On the Ground Research
- Patrick Hanna, manager of business planning and board member for REACH Advocacy
- Rev. Tedd Pullano, associate pastor for community outreach at Third Presbyterian Church