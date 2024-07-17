© 2024 WXXI News
Understanding how Rochester’s hot housing market is affecting property values

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
Mark Siwiec and Kent Gardner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 17, 2024

The local housing market remains one of the hottest in the country.

Residents are seeing the effects in their property values. Economist Kent Gardner recently wrote about the effects of the market.

We discuss how the last five years have affected the current local economic landscape.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
