What can be done to quell Monroe County’s housing crisis and help families who are unhoused?
Partners Ending Homeless released its annual point-in-time count of Monroe County's homeless population. It shows some of the worst figures on record.
This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about the county’s deepening housing crisis and what can be done to mitigate it.
In studio:
- Connie Sanderson, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness
- Andy Carey, co-founder and social worker with MC Collaborative, and leader of Project Haven and its affiliated program, REACH Advocacy
- Anna Valeria, CEO of Open Door Mission