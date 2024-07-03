© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What can be done to quell Monroe County’s housing crisis and help families who are unhoused?

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published July 3, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has blonde hair and is wearing a blue sleeveless top, white pants, and brown sandals and is holding a black purse; a woman back left has grey hair and is wearing a purple shirt; a man back right has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt; a man on the far right has short brown hair and a beard and is wearing glasses, a blue and yellow short-sleeved button-down shirt with stripes and flowers, brown pants, and black shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Anna Valeria, (background) Connie Sanderson, and Andy Carey with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 3, 2024
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
John Schlia
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

Partners Ending Homeless released its annual point-in-time count of Monroe County's homeless population. It shows some of the worst figures on record.

This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about the county’s deepening housing crisis and what can be done to mitigate it.

In studio:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack