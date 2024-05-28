Examining craft beer's challenging landscape and previewing the Rochester Real Beer Expo

During a state-of-the-industry event in April, the chief economist with the Brewers Association announced that craft beer is facing a “challenging landscape.”

The trade group represents small and independent American breweries. Its data shows that the number of craft beer drinkers is static. Meanwhile, craft beer production was down one percent, taprooms were down two percent, and microbreweries were down five percent.

Journalists following the local scene say they’ve seen the industry hit a plateau. What can local brewers do to move forward and drive more interest in their work?

Organizers of the annual Rochester Real Beer Expo say attendees will experience the creativity and diversity of the local scene. This hour, we preview that event and discuss trends in the region’s beer industry.

Our guests:

