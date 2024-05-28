© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Examining craft beer's challenging landscape and previewing the Rochester Real Beer Expo

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short light brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing glasses, a green plaid shirt, and khaki pants; a man back left is wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, a baseball hat, and glasses; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing a white top, a green jacket, and a necklace; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt and jeans
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Will Cleveland, and Jen Newman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

During a state-of-the-industry event in April, the chief economist with the Brewers Association announced that craft beer is facing a “challenging landscape.”

The trade group represents small and independent American breweries. Its data shows that the number of craft beer drinkers is static. Meanwhile, craft beer production was down one percent, taprooms were down two percent, and microbreweries were down five percent.

Journalists following the local scene say they’ve seen the industry hit a plateau. What can local brewers do to move forward and drive more interest in their work?

Organizers of the annual Rochester Real Beer Expo say attendees will experience the creativity and diversity of the local scene. This hour, we preview that event and discuss trends in the region’s beer industry.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
