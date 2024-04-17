How can schools better meet the needs of high-ability students?
Are public schools doing enough to challenge high-ability students? A group of parents across numerous local districts says the answer is no.
The group has welcomed Johns Hopkins professor Jonathan Plucker to Rochester to speak about the issue. Plucker has studied and written about the needs of gifted students. This hour, we discuss his research and what parents are hoping to change in New York State.
In studio:
- Jonathan Plucker, Ph.D., professor of education, and associate dean for faculty affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Education
- Nina DeVivo Schaffer, co-chair of Pittsford PTSA QUEST