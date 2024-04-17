© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
How can schools better meet the needs of high-ability students?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
A child's hand holding a pencil and writing on a worksheet
Are public schools doing enough to challenge high-ability students? A group of parents across numerous local districts says the answer is no.

The group has welcomed Johns Hopkins professor Jonathan Plucker to Rochester to speak about the issue. Plucker has studied and written about the needs of gifted students. This hour, we discuss his research and what parents are hoping to change in New York State.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
