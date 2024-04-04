© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

What can we learn about the labor movement from the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:58 PM EDT
On the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Rochester Labor Council is screening a documentary of his final days, when he stood in solidarity with Memphis sanitation workers.

We discuss parallels and disconnects between the labor movement during King’s era and the labor movement today. What can we learn? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

