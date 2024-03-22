Should RG&E be replaced with a public-owned utility?

Local lawmakers have debated whether to take the next step toward creating a publicly owned utility — one that could ultimately replace RG&E. Proponents argue it could save money for customers, while improving service. RG&E says otherwise, and has stated that it is committed to the community. WXXI's Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation with guests who offer different perspectives.

*Note: We invited representatives from Monroe County and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce to join this conversation, but they declined the invitations.