Should RG&E be replaced with a public-owned utility?

By Gino Fanelli
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT
From left, Kim Harriman, senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for RG&E; Jeff Sondervan, president of IBEW Local 36, president of the New York State Association of Electrical Workers, and secretary/treasurer for the Utility Labor Council of New York State; Mohini Sharma, organizing director for Metro Justice; David Cay Johnston, investigative journalist and founder of DCReport; and guest host Gino Fanelli, investigations reporter for WXXI News.

Local lawmakers have debated whether to take the next step toward creating a publicly owned utility — one that could ultimately replace RG&E. Proponents argue it could save money for customers, while improving service. RG&E says otherwise, and has stated that it is committed to the community. WXXI's Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation with guests who offer different perspectives.
In studio:

*Note: We invited representatives from Monroe County and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce to join this conversation, but they declined the invitations.

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli