Should RG&E be replaced with a public-owned utility?
Local lawmakers have debated whether to take the next step toward creating a publicly owned utility — one that could ultimately replace RG&E. Proponents argue it could save money for customers, while improving service. RG&E says otherwise, and has stated that it is committed to the community. WXXI's Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation with guests who offer different perspectives.
In studio:
- Kim Harriman, senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for RG&E
- Jeff Sondervan, president of IBEW Local 36, president of the New York State Association of Electrical Workers, and secretary/treasurer for the Utility Labor Council of New York State
- David Cay Johnston, investigative journalist and founder of DCReport
- Mohini Sharma, organizing director for Metro Justice
*Note: We invited representatives from Monroe County and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce to join this conversation, but they declined the invitations.