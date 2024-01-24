Local Democrats on the presidential race
On Tuesday, we heard from local Republicans about their perspectives on the presidential race. Today, we talk to Democrats.
Our local guests discuss their party’s decision not to hold a competitive primary. We also talk about how to build electoral coalitions and how they see the state of the race.
In studio:
- Justine Bartnick, local Democrat
- Kevin Beckford, operations executive, speaker, anti-racism strategist, founder of the Pittsford MLK Living the Dream series, and former member of the Pittsford Town Board
- Stephanie Townsend, councilmember on the Pittsford Town Board