Connections

Local Democrats on the presidential race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
(foreground) Kevin Beckford, (background) Stephanie Townsend, and Justine Bartnick on "Connections"
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kevin Beckford, (background) Stephanie Townsend, and Justine Bartnick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

On Tuesday, we heard from local Republicans about their perspectives on the presidential race. Today, we talk to Democrats.

Our local guests discuss their party’s decision not to hold a competitive primary. We also talk about how to build electoral coalitions and how they see the state of the race.

In studio:

  • Justine Bartnick, local Democrat
  • Kevin Beckford, operations executive, speaker, anti-racism strategist, founder of the Pittsford MLK Living the Dream series, and former member of the Pittsford Town Board
  • Stephanie Townsend, councilmember on the Pittsford Town Board
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
