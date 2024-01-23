Local Republicans on the GOP primaries

The New Hampshire primary is down to two candidates in the Republican presidential field.

In reality, unless former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley can over-perform her polling, she will remain a distant second to Donald Trump. Haley points out that the vast majority of Americans want younger candidates, and yet we are well on the way to seeing a Trump/Biden rematch.

Our guests are Republicans who talk about what they hope their party will do.

Our guests:

