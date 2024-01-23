© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Local Republicans on the GOP primaries

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
Larry Staub on "Connections"
Larry Staub on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 23, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
The New Hampshire primary is down to two candidates in the Republican presidential field.

In reality, unless former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley can over-perform her polling, she will remain a distant second to Donald Trump. Haley points out that the vast majority of Americans want younger candidates, and yet we are well on the way to seeing a Trump/Biden rematch.

Our guests are Republicans who talk about what they hope their party will do.

Our guests:

  • Larry Staub, Perinton Republican town leader and the New York Republican State Committeeman representing the 135th Assembly district
  • Mark Assini, former Gates town supervisor and former candidate for Monroe County Executive
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
