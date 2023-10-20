Jan Regan and Stephen Valentino, candidates for Geneva City Mayor

In the heart of the Finger Lakes, there is a mayoral contest with an unusual twist.

Geneva Mayor Stephen Valentino is a Democrat, but his own party chose not to endorse him for re-election. The Democrats nominated Jan Regan, a member of Geneva City Council. Meanwhile, the Republicans asked Valentino to run on their line, and so this contest comes down to the November vote... after Regan defeated Valentino in the June primary, when they were still both Democrats (at least on the party line).

Valentino says he's running to continue the momentum from his first term. Regan believes better leadership could help soothe some of the heated city issues that have rocked local politics. Both candidates join us to talk about the campaign.

In studio:



Jan Regan*, candidate for Geneva City Mayor

Stephen Valentino, candidate for Geneva City Mayor

*Note: Jan Regan is the sister of The Route “Open Tunings” host Scott Regan.