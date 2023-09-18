© 2023 WXXI News
RPO trumpeter Herb Smith on how music can break down barriers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Monica Gebell and Herb Smith on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Monica Gebell and Herb Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 18, 2023

Can music break down barriers and help people of different backgrounds come together?

It’s a question Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter Herb Smith will address during an upcoming concert at the Levine Center to End Hate. During the “Concert to End Hate,” he’ll discuss his experience as a Black man in a genre that has seen comparatively few Black performers, and he’ll talk about how music can forge connections among audience members.

We discuss it all with our guests:

