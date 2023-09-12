© 2023 WXXI News
Previewing the 2023 Gateways Music Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
Alex Laing and Lee Koonce on "Connections"
Alex Laing and Lee Koonce on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Gateways Music Festival is back in Rochester next month, and this year’s event brings new performances and new leadership. President and artistic director Lee Koonce will step down in January, handing the reins to nationally-renown clarinetist and speaker Alex Lang, who joined Gateways as executive director in July. This hour, we discuss the impact of Gateways’ expansion across the country, this year’s chamber music performances, and what to expect for the future of the festival. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
