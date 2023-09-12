Previewing the 2023 Gateways Music Festival

The Gateways Music Festival is back in Rochester next month, and this year’s event brings new performances and new leadership. President and artistic director Lee Koonce will step down in January, handing the reins to nationally-renown clarinetist and speaker Alex Lang, who joined Gateways as executive director in July. This hour, we discuss the impact of Gateways’ expansion across the country, this year’s chamber music performances, and what to expect for the future of the festival. Our guests:

