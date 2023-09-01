© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The past, present, and future of the Lockwood-Alhart House

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, and (background) Caitlin Meives and Tim Keller on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, and (background) Caitlin Meives and Tim Keller on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 1, 2023

After years of neglect, a nearly 200-year-old building in the City of Rochester has made headlines. The Lockwood-Alhart House at the corner of Culver Road and Grand Avenue is Rochester’s last cobblestone house. In recent years, it has fallen into severe disrepair, and its owner was considering demolishing the building to make room for a Dollar General parking lot. Community members rallied to protect the house, and – largely due to reporting by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli – the historical property has been saved.

This hour, we discuss the story of the Lockwood-Alhart House – from its past, to the current plans to save it, to its future. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack