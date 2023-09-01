The past, present, and future of the Lockwood-Alhart House

After years of neglect, a nearly 200-year-old building in the City of Rochester has made headlines. The Lockwood-Alhart House at the corner of Culver Road and Grand Avenue is Rochester’s last cobblestone house. In recent years, it has fallen into severe disrepair, and its owner was considering demolishing the building to make room for a Dollar General parking lot. Community members rallied to protect the house, and – largely due to reporting by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli – the historical property has been saved.

This hour, we discuss the story of the Lockwood-Alhart House – from its past, to the current plans to save it, to its future. Our guests:

