Summer Book Week: Between the Lines: The Impact of YA Literature

Since the first “golden age” of young adult fiction — we’re looking at you, Judy Blume! — to modern-day books that refuse to sidestep the complex, dark issues that teenagers can face, the world of YA is both transformative and robust.

As literature continues to evolve, especially for young people just discovering how they fit into a rapidly changing society, join WXXI host Jasmin Singer for this pre-recorded hour, as she delves into YA with an expert panel that will knock your socks off. Our guests:

