Connections

Summer Book Week: Between the Lines: The Impact of YA Literature

By Jasmin Singer,
Katie Epner
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Since the first “golden age” of young adult fiction — we’re looking at you, Judy Blume! — to modern-day books that refuse to sidestep the complex, dark issues that teenagers can face, the world of YA is both transformative and robust.

As literature continues to evolve, especially for young people just discovering how they fit into a rapidly changing society, join WXXI host Jasmin Singer for this pre-recorded hour, as she delves into YA with an expert panel that will knock your socks off. Our guests:

Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
