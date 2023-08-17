Summer Book Week - Rachel Harrison, author of "Black Sheep"

When we began asking local readers about their favorite local authors and books, Rachel Harrison's name shot to the top of the list. After best-selling success with her novels "The Return," "Cackle," and "Such Sharp Teeth," Harrison returns in September with the latest installment of her special brand of horror, "Black Sheep."

From the publisher, Penguin Random House: "Nobody has a “normal” family, but Vesper Wright’s is truly…something else. Vesper left home at eighteen and never looked back—mostly because she was told that leaving the staunchly religious community she grew up in meant she couldn’t return. But then an envelope arrives on her doorstep. Inside is an invitation to the wedding of Vesper’s beloved cousin Rosie. It’s to be hosted at the family farm. Have they made an exception to the rule? It wouldn’t be the first time Vesper’s been given special treatment. Is the invite a sweet gesture? An olive branch? A trap? Doesn’t matter. Something inside her insists she go to the wedding. Even if it means returning to the toxic environment she escaped. Even if it means reuniting with her mother, Constance, a former horror film star and forever ice queen. When Vesper’s homecoming exhumes a terrifying secret, she’s forced to reckon with her family’s beliefs and her own crisis of faith in this deliciously sinister novel that explores the way family ties can bind us as we struggle to find our place in the world."

Harrison joins us to talk about how writers promote their work in such a crowded landscape, about the process of launching a new book, and about her earlier thrillers, too.

