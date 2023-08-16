Summer Book Week: Diving into the world of local short-form writing
Crafting an impactful short form literary piece can be no easy task, but the Rochester region is lucky to have a wealth of fantastic writers and poets.
Three gifted local writers join us to discuss their latest works in short fiction and poetry, and dive into the world of local short form writing. Our guests:
- Sarah Freligh, "A Brief Natural History of Women"
- Bart White, "close to home: poems & meditations"
- Kathryn Bratt-Pfotenhauer, "Bad Animal"