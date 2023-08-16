© 2023 WXXI News
Summer Book Week: Diving into the world of local short-form writing

By Scott Fybush
Published August 16, 2023
Crafting an impactful short form literary piece can be no easy task, but the Rochester region is lucky to have a wealth of fantastic writers and poets.

Three gifted local writers join us to discuss their latest works in short fiction and poetry, and dive into the world of local short form writing. Our guests:

Scott Fybush
